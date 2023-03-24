'Stunned, Black Day': Opposition Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

Strong reactions emerged from the Opposition camps today against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Member of the Parliament following his conviction and two-year jail sentence in a defamation case.

Senior leader Shashi Tharoor expressed shock over the prompt action within a day of his conviction and called it "politics with gloves off".

I'm stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy. pic.twitter.com/IhUVHN3b1F — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 24, 2023

"I'm stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy," said the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot targeted the BJP over its "dictatorship".

"The suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership is another example of dictatorship. BJP should not forget that they had adopted the same method against Mrs. Indira Gandhi also and had to face the consequences. Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the country which will be stronger now against this dictatorship," the Congress veteran tweeted in Hindi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Opposition leaders have become the prime target of the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "new India".

In PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP!



While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches.



Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 24, 2023

"In PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," said Ms Banerjee.

"We have a lot of differences with the Congress. Whenever the Centre attacked us, Congress leaders even clapped. When the Lieutenant Governor attacked the Delhi Chief Minister, their leader Ajay Maken had clapped. If the Centre suppresses Opposition's voice in a democracy, then who will raises the people's issues? The Opposition had been suppressed in the Parliament many time. But now, dozens of cases are filed over petty issues. If this has to continue, then let the Prime Minister and BJP alone contest all elections with no opposition. That is dictatorship," said AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

"This is shameful and unfortunate, and nothing can be a bigger blot in the history of parliamentary democracy," said RJD MP Manoj Jha.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed Mr Gandhi's disqualification shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of him.

"RahulGandhi has been disqualified as an MP. We had suspected this as soon as the two years jail term was pronounced - this is essential to cancel anyone's membership (of the House). They could have pronounced a six-month or one-year jail term but the two-year term meant that they had a further plan and they did it today. I condemn this action. This shows how scared of Rahul Gandhi is Narendra Modi," he said.

Among other Congress leaders who targeted the BJP over Mr Gandhi's disqualification were Jairam Ramesh and Srinivas BV.

Black Day for Indian Democracy!



पिछले 9 सालों से BJP को संसद में जिस आवाज़ से सबसे ज्यादा डर लगता था, आज उसको संसद में फिलहाल के लिए खामोश करा दिया गया है



अब सड़कों पर इंकलाब का सैलाब आएगा! ये राहुल गांधी है, जिन्हें खामोश करना मुश्किल ही नही नामुमकिन है



डरपोक तानाशाह शर्म करो pic.twitter.com/9OUVvN7BP8 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) March 24, 2023

We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/d8GmZjUqd5 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2023

The defamation case pertains to Mr Gandhi's alleged "how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark at a pre-election rally in Karnataka's Kolar. A former Gujarat minister had filed a complaint alleging he had defamed the entire Modi community.

A court in Surat yesterday convicted him in the case and sentenced him to two years in jail, while also providing bail for 30 days to appeal the decision.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it," tweeted the Wayanad MP quoting Mahatma Gandhi, in his first comment after the verdict.