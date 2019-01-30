Stung By Exits, Statistics Ministry Clarifies On Jobs Report: 10 Points

The government has reached out to the two members who quit the National Statistical Commission

New Delhi: The only two non-government members of the National Statistical Commission, including its acting chief, have quit over "disagreements" with the government on the release of a jobs survey and concerns about it being buried in election season. Acting chairman PC Mohanan and member JV Meenakshi quit with a year left in their term, over the delay in the release of a survey report vetted by the commission. The government has reached out to them and called them for a meeting. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which oversees the statistics commission, has also put out a clarification.