One More Institution Has Died Due To Centre's Negligence: P Chidambaram

"We mourn the death of National Statistical Commission...may it rest in peace," P Chidambaram tweeted

With two members of the National Statistical Commission resigning, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said today that one more venerable institution has "died" due to the government's "malicious negligence".

The former finance minister's attack on the government came in the wake of two independent members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) - PC Mohanan and JV Meenakshi - resigning on Monday over disagreement with the government on certain issues. Mr Mohanan was also the acting chairperson.

"One more venerable institution died on 29 January 2019 owing to malicious negligence by the government," P Chidambaram tweeted.

One more venerable institution died on 29 January 2019 owing to malicious negligence by the government. - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 30, 2019

"We mourn the death of the National Statistical Commission and remember with gratitude its valiant fight to release untainted GDP data and employment data. May the NSC rest in peace until it is re-born again!" he said in a series of tweets.

May the NSC rest in peace until it is re-born again! - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 30, 2019

With the two members quitting, the NSC now has only two members - Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

In November last year, the NITI Aayog had come under fire for announcing the revised GDP data of the UPA years.

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava had announced the back-series data by the government.

