New GDP Data Lowers Growth Under Congress; 'Bad Joke,' Says P Chidambaram

The government's back-series data for India's GDP, which downgrades growth during the previous Congress-led UPA's rule, has provoked a new political bust-up. Taunted by the ruling BJP, the Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of "malicious and fraudulent jugglery" to hide the poor state of economy.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday showed that the maximum growth rate in the UPA years was 8.5 per cent in 2010-11, significantly lower than the 10.3 per cent estimated earlier.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said an extensive recalibration exercise using the latest data sources and methodological changes had led to a change in growth rates in the back series. The back series had been checked for its methodological soundness, he said, by leading statistical experts in two round tables. The government had "no intention to mislead or do something purposefully which did not reflect the reality," he asserted.

Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava added that the methodology and concepts behind the data were consistent with international standards.

The BJP tweeted: "Congress and P Chidambaram's only argument that our growth was better than yours stands demolished when brought on par, basis GDP growth measured by new series, over the UPA and NDA eras!"

As jibes of "Harvard vs hard work" were directed at former finance minister P Chidambaram, the Congress accused the ruling party of a "desperate attempt" to undermine India's growth story over the last 15 years.

"A despotic Prime Minister and 'pseudo economist' Finance Minister have repeatedly caused economic mayhem by the ill-conceived decisions of demonetisation, a flawed GST coupled with tax terrorism. Faced with utter and complete rejection of the 'voodoo economics' of Modi and Jaitley duo, they are resorting to malicious and fraudulent jugglery of GDP figures to hide the enormous body blow caused by them to India's economy," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

In January 2015, the government moved to a new base year of 2011-12 from the earlier base year of 2004-05 for national accounts. Back-series estimates are compiled and released for the years before the new base year.

In data released yesterday, growth rates for all years between 2005-06 and 2011-12 have been downgraded - to 7.9 per cent in 2005-06 from 9.3 per cent, 8.1 per cent in 2006-07 from 9.3 per cent, 7.7 per cent in 2007-08 from 9.8 per cent, 3.1 per cent in 2008-09 from 3.9 per cent, 7.9 per cent in 2009-10 from 8.5 per cent, 8.5 per cent in 2010-11 from 10.3 per cent, and 5.2 per cent in 2011-12 from 6.6 per cent.

The growth rate for the years after the new base is estimated to be 5.5 per cent (2012-13), 6.4 per cent (2013-14), 7.4 per cent (2014-15), 8.2 per cent (2015-16), 7.1 per cent (2016-17) and 6.7 per cent (2017-18).

In August, a committee appointed by the National Statistical Commission had said in a report that the economy grew at a faster rate during the UPA rule compared to the first four years of the BJP-led government. In response, the government said it was only a draft, not the final word.

