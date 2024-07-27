Student Dies, 2 Others Trapped In Delhi Coaching Centre's Flooded Basement

The incident comes days after a UPSC aspirant was electrocuted in Patel Nagar.

A student has died and at least two others have been trapped for over four hours after water suddenly entered a basement at a popular coaching centre in West Delhi.

Visuals from Rajendra Nagar showed the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle completely flooded. Fire brigade officials said they received a call about students being stuck in the basement at 7.19 pm on Saturday and five fire engines were dispatched to assist in rescue operations. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force are also at the spot.

Officials said a girl student's body has been recovered and rescue operations are on.

The incident comes days after a UPSC aspirant was electrocuted while trying to cross a waterlogged street in Patel Nagar, which is also in West Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Central Delhi) M Harshavardhan said the area around the coaching centre got waterlogged because of heavy rain on Saturday evening.

"Rescue operations are going on and we are facing some difficulties. It is taking time for the water to drain out. The team is trying its best. A female student's body has been found so far," he said.

In a post on X, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi said the basement got flooded after heavy rain and the local AAP MLA, Durgesh Pathak has reached the coaching centre, and so has the mayor, Shelly Oberoi.

"There is news of an accident due to heavy rain in Delhi in the evening. There is news of water flooding the basement of a coaching institute in Rajendra Nagar. The Delhi Fire Department and NDRF are at the spot. The Delhi Mayor and local MLA are also there. I am taking updates of the incident every minute," she wrote in Hindi.

The minister, who said in the post that anyone found guilty would not be spared, has also written to the Delhi chief secretary and asked him to ensure a magisterial inquiry is initiated immediately. She has sought a report within 24 hours.

'Avoidable Tragedy'

Hitting out at the AAP government, Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, who also reached the coaching centre, said the tragedy could have been avoided.

"Dedicated workers from the BJP repeatedly asked Durgesh Pathak to ensure that the sewers in this area are cleaned and de-silted. If that had been done, this tragedy would not have happened. You can see there's 2-3 foot of water on the road, which inundated the basement. People are saying divers had to go in, so you can imagine how bad the situation is. The AAP government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Durgesh Pathak are responsible for the tragedy and the death," she said.

Mr Pathak said a drain or sewer seemed to have exploded, leading to the flooding. On the BJP's allegations, he said the party's councillors were in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for 15 years but did not get drains constructed. "This is not the time for politics. The focus now is on saving the students," the MLA said.