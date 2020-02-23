Students To Perform ''Mallakhamba'' During Donald Trump's Roadshow

Students will perform ''Mallakhamba'' during the US President Donald Trump's roadshow.

A group of 15 students, between eight and fifteen years of age, from Sabarmati Gurukulam will perform the traditional sport ''Mallakhamba'' during the US President Donald Trump's roadshow.

In Malakamba, a gymnast performs aerial postures and wrestling grips on a vertical stationary or hanging wooden pole, cane, or rope.

The students will be performing at a designated place near Sabarmati Ashram for around three hours. They will be making various human formations including lotus, six-arrow and tricolor formations.

The ''Tiranaga'' formation has especially been prepared for the ''Namaste Trump'' event. The group has been practicing for days under the guidance of their coach Jayesh Kacha.

Trump is scheduled to take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address a gathering at the city's Motera Stadium.

The US President is also scheduled to visit the Sabarmati Ashram.

Three special chairs have been placed in the Ashram on the riverside for PM Modi, Donald Trump and his wife Melania.