Why Donald Trump Is Threatening Legal Action Against Wall Street Journal

US President Donald Trump has threatened legal action against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) after a report in the leading English daily linked him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The report, which Trump has called "fake" and "defamatory," suggested the president penned a birthday note in 2003 for Epstein. It had his signature typed inside the outline of a naked woman.

The article alleged the note was part of a collection curated to celebrate Epstein's 50th birthday. It reportedly ends with the line, "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret."

The WSJ did not release an image of the note, but cited sources who claimed the message carried Trump's signature.

Trump Denounces The Story

In a Truth Social post, Trump blasted the article and its publisher, Rupert Murdoch. "I told Rupert Murdoch it was a scam, that he shouldn't print this fake story. But he did," Trump wrote, adding that he would "sue" the newspaper.

Speaking to WSJ, Trump dismissed the document as a fabrication. He said. "This is not me. This is a fake thing. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words."

On July 17, the president doubled down, directly calling out WSJ Editor Emma Tucker, saying, "The Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, was told directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE. Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway."

He added that legal proceedings were imminent. "President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don't even exist."

Free Press Under Fire

As Trump prepares for what may become a protracted legal battle with WSJ and Murdoch, the situation reflects broader tensions between the presidency and the press.

Trump is facing criticism from international media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which issued a statement condemning his continued hostility toward journalists.

"Trump has grown into a key figure in a global anti-journalism political movement," the New York-based RSF said, accusing the president of using legal threats, media bans and economic pressure to stifle journalistic freedom.

Epstein Controversy Rekindled

The WSJ story comes on the heels of the US Justice Department concluding that Epstein died by suicide and that they won't release any so-called "client list" or additional case documents. That announcement has drawn backlash from Trump supporters who were expecting greater transparency under his administration.