Students Gherao Bengal Education Minister, Damage Car Over Election Demand

Members of CPI(M) students wing SFI and Naxalite AISA gheraoed West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu and damaged the windscreen of his vehicle in the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata on Saturday to press for their demands for declaring students union election dates in the state at the earliest.

Bratya Basu who went to the JU campus to attend the annual general meeting of West Bengal College and University Professors Association(WBCUPA), tried to speak to the agitating students while leaving the campus but was surrounded by around 100 students who damaged the windscreen of his car, showed him shoes and smashed the rearview mirror of his vehicle.

The minister was later taken to state-run SSKM Hospital where he complained about uneasiness and suffering gashes on his left hand which was hit by broken glass shreds. His security personnel had a trying time to escort him to his vehicle.

"I have undergone an x-ray test as I felt pain in my chest. However, doctors told me there was no serious injury. There were some external marks on the upper part of my body but these are not serious," he told reporters while leaving the hospital.

"I was ready to talk to the protesting students. Even the SFI handed over a memorandum to me, but when I was about to board the car again, over 100 protestors turned aggressive and surrounded me. I was ready to speak to five representatives even in the presence of the vice-chancellor, but they did not want constructive dialogue. They wanted chaos and lawlessness. They tried to attack my vehicle," the minister said after the medical check-up at the state-run hospital.

He said the protestors did not entirely belong to SFI but other ultra-left outfits active on the campus as well.

The minister said despite grave provocations on the part of the agitating students, his security guards did not react nor did he seek intervention from the accompanying police escort as "we don't believe in violence and entry of police into campus." Bratya Basu, who is also the president of WBCUPA, said the real undemocratic, unruly self of the left student's outfit was exposed by their protests as they shouted slogans against the members of the teaching community.

"Today those who had protested against saffronisation of the country, those who made tall claims about fighting for democracy, fighting against fascism, today joined hands with fascist forces to demonstrate against me and members of the teaching community just because we did not succumb to their pressure tactics, their intimidatory tactics," Bratya Basu said earlier.

He said to a question, "Ram and Bam (rightwing and left forces) have joined hands to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere on the campus. They manhandled one of our members." Bratya Basu claimed that several WBCUPA members were injured after being physically assaulted by the protesting students.

"Can they explain if such vandalism and attacks on senior faculty members, if such vandalism on hundreds of WBCUPA representatives from all over the state, can be repeated by the left-wing activists in BJP-ruled states where ABVP controls the campus? Will they dare to commit such an act in the campus?" he said.

SFI leader Kaushiki Bhattacharya said the students only wanted to have a discussion with the Education minister with the sole demand to conduct students' union polls at the earliest.

"We did not resort to violence. It is the TMC outsiders who joined some of their sympathisers on the campus to attack our activists and use abusive language against us," she said.

She claimed that two left student activists were injured after the cars in Bratya Basu's convoy ran over their ankles and they had to be admitted to hospital in serious condition.

Denouncing the protest by SFI students, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said our patience and tolerance should not be mistaken as weakness by those who are behind the attack.

Ghosh who went to meet Bratya Basu at the hospital said, "It was a planned attack on a minister by left ultra-left elements who only want to create chaos. What would have happened if the windshield and rearview mirror had come off and grievously injured the minister who was sitting on the front seat next to the driver? Our patience and tolerance should not be mistaken as weakness by those who are behind such attacks." Earlier in the day, police managed to bring Basu inside the campus through another gate as the main gate was blocked by protestors.

After Bratya Basu's car left, a section of students tore festoons, and banners put up for the WBCUPA AGM and heckled senior faculty members like Omprakash Mishra. They also vandalised the room of the TMC teachers' wing cell and set the furniture on fire alleging two of their colleagues were deliberately hit by the car of Bratya Basu to clear his way.

The protesting SFI students also blocked the arterial S C Mallick Road near Jadavpur police station and 8B bus terminus for about an hour before it was withdrawn as commuters intervened.

