Student, 20, Found Dead In Hostel Of BITS Pilani Goa Campus: Cops

"Rishi Nair was found dead in his hostel room at around 10.45 am. The door of his room was forced open by authorities after he did not respond to calls on his mobile phone. He was lying motionless on his bed. The cause of death is being ascertained," the official said.

Read Time: 2 mins
The management of BITS Pilani is yet to issue a formal statement on the incident. (Representational)
  • A 20-year-old student was found dead in his BITS Pilani Goa hostel room on Thursday
  • Authorities forced open the room after no response from the student on his mobile phone
  • This marks the fifth student death in BITS Pilani hostels since December 2024
Panaji:

A 20-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room at BITS Pilani campus in south Goa on Thursday, a police official said.

"Rishi Nair was found dead in his hostel room at around 10.45 am. The door of his room was forced open by authorities after he did not respond to calls on his mobile phone. He was lying motionless on his bed. The cause of death is being ascertained," the official said.

It is the fifth such incident since December 2024. Students Om Priyan Singh (December 2024), Atharv Desai (March 2025), Krishna Kasera (May 2025) and Kushagra Jain (August 2025) were found dead in their respective hostel rooms.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters a committee has been formed under the collector to probe these incidents.

"Such incidents are unfortunate and should not reoccur. The state government will take further steps after receiving the report of the collector.

The management of BITS Pilani, a private deemed university, is yet to issue a formal statement on the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

