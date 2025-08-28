"Struggle Might Be There But No Quarrel": RSS Chief On Relationship With Centre

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, has "no quarrel" with the BJP-led government, Mohan Bhagwat said today as the organisation he heads completed 100 years. It is also "not true that the RSS takes decisions for the BJP," he added, dispelling notions that have been aired by many quarters, especially within the Opposition.

"We have good coordination with the Centre and states. There are systems that have internal contradictions... There is no quarrel in any way... we have good coordination with every government," Mr Bhagwat said at a press conference today.

There have been multiple allegations that the BJP and its government are guided by the party's ideological mentor. Somewhat contrarily, there is also the view that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his close aide Amit Shah is not on the same page as the Sangh on multiple issues.

Mr Bhagwat conceded today that while they do not always agree, the RSS trusts its members and is positive that they will "converge" at some point. Meanwhile, decisions get taken collectively.

"Struggle might be there but there is no quarrel. When we talk of compromise, the struggle deepens," he said.

As for the decision-making, he said the RSS and the BJP "trust each other" and know they will "converge at some point". "There may be opinions, but we discuss, a collective decision gets taken," he said.

There was also a small jab at what was seen as the BJP's decision-making. Without naming anyone, Mr Bhagwat said, "Had we been taking the decisions, would it have taken so long?" The comment was seen as the BJP's delay in naming a successor for party chief JP Nadda, who ended his official term almost two years ago - long ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Despite party sources declaring that he would be replaced, he is still functioning as the head of the organization.

In response to another question, Mr Bhagwat also said there have been multiple instances where those who opposed the RSS have changed their stance. "We see a change in our opponents in how they see us... From Jayaprakash Narayan to Pranab Mukherjee, people have changed their views on us," he said.