Stringent Punishment For Violating 21-Day Lockdown, Says Government

Delhi has been under lockdown since Sunday to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The countrywide lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening in view of the outbreak of coronavirus, comes with stringent punishment for violators. Most of it are under nine sections of the Disaster Management Act, which was implemented this evening across the country.

Calling coronavirus a "threat" to the country, the home ministry in its order said the National Disaster Management Authority has "considered it necessary to take effective measures".

In the guidelines issued for the lockdown, the government said anyone violating the "containment measures" would be punished under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and the Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The rules say the punishment -- under various heads like "false warning" or "misappropriation of money and materials" -- involves jail term and fine or both. Section 188 involves a jail term of six months and a fine.

The government's efforts are bent towards enforcing social distancing - which scientists say is the only way to put brakes on the virus, which has affected more than 400,000 people worldwide and killed 15,000 people. In India more than 500 people have tested positive for the virus and 10 people have died.

But despite the series of lockdowns announced since Sunday, the message hasn't gone home, the government said, asking the states to take stringent action against violators.

In a Hindi tweet on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed".

Today's countrywide lockdown comes amid hopes expressed by the World Health Organisation that India would successfully put brakes on the virus.

"India is a very populous country and the future of this virus will be considered in a very highly and densely populated country. India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox and polio so India has a tremendous capacity," Michael J Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation, said yesterday.