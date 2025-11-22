Stricter Anti-Pollution Rules For Delhi Amid Dip In Air Quality

Stricter pollution curbs are expected to kick in soon to tackle the worsening air quality in Delhi and nearby regions with the onset of winter. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQG) has revised its rules under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to prevent the air quality from deteriorating further.

The new rules bring restrictions from GRAP-IV stage under GRAP-III, which is currently in force in the national capital in view of a 401-plus AQI.

Delhi and other state governments in NCR must decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home, the CAQM said. The central government may also take a decision on allowing work from home for the employees in central government offices.

The revision also applies for other GRAP stages.

For instance, the introduction of staggered timings in government offices, which has been part of GRAP-III has been brought under GRAP-II for AQI 301-400, intensifying early efforts to tackle the dip in air quality.

Similarly, advisories and transport augmentations earlier part of GRAP-II will now be part of GRAP-I, which is implemented for AQI 201-300.

"All the agencies responsible for implementation of GRAP in NCR have been directed to take note of modifications made in the revised GRAP Schedule and implement the same immediately in the region," said the CAQM.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Delhi government had yesterday ordered all schools and colleges to postpone their physical sport events scheduled for November and December in view of the deteriorating air quality.

The capital recorded an AQI of 360 this morning, considered very poor as per the CPCB standards.