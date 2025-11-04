Stray Dogs Bite 11 In Ujjain In 2 Days, Including Man Sleeping In His Room

The menace of stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain is spiralling, with 11 people being bitten in one area alone in just two days, including a man who was sleeping inside his home.

Residents in Mohan Nagar area say they are now afraid of even opening their doors.

One of the most shocking cases is that of five-year-old Pari, who was attacked while playing outside her home. Her father, Kuldeep Nagar, recounted the horror: "A stray dog suddenly pounced on her and bit her hand twice. Blood was oozing and, to our shock, one of the dog's teeth got lodged in her hand." The terrified family rushed her to the hospital, where she is currently being treated.

Local residents say the dogs have been roaming in packs, attacking without provocation. Yogesh Prajapat, a resident, said when he tried to chase away a dog entering his home, it bit his leg. Another resident, Golu Solanki, was bitten while sleeping inside his house. "I woke up screaming and saw the dog was inside my room," he said.

Despite 11 people being attacked in 48 hours, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation has allegedly taken no concrete action. Residents said repeated complaints have yielded only "formal visits" and photo-ops.

This is not an isolated episode. Just last month, five people, including two children, were bitten simultaneously in Rishi Nagar. Although the municipal corporation sent a dog-catching team after public outrage, animal rights activists protested, temporarily halting the drive. Eventually, a few dogs were caught, but residents say the problem has only grown worse.

According to official data, over 20,000 people were bitten by stray dogs in Ujjain in 2024. By June this year, the city had already crossed the 10,000 mark. Health officials say most victims are children and the elderly: the groups least capable of defending themselves.

Experts warn that the city's stray dog population is multiplying unchecked, pointing to a complete collapse of sterilisation and vaccination drives. "The civic administration has failed to control this public health crisis," said a senior local doctor, requesting anonymity.

The danger extends beyond bites. Last week, a software engineer died near Nanakheda after a stray dog darted onto the road, causing his car to overturn. In another incident, a seven-year-old child was severely injured, and a 70-year-old man suffered a tendon tear after being attacked.

The crisis in Ujjain reflects a larger national problem. The Supreme Court of India has summoned chief secretaries of all states to present measures to curb the stray dog menace. The Madhya Pradesh High Court is also hearing a petition filed by Sagar-based advocate Akhilesh Moni Kesarwani, who has urged the state to take urgent action.

"The problem has become a nationwide epidemic. India has between 15 to 60 million stray dogs, and more than 10,000 dog bite cases are reported every day, most involving children and senior citizens," Kesarwani said.