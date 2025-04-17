Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Meerut Woman, Lover Murder Her Husband, Get Snake To Bite Body In Cover-Up Attempt

In a video, the dead body of the 25-year-old man can be seen lying on the bed, while a snake is biting him repeatedly.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Meerut Woman, Lover Murder Her Husband, Get Snake To Bite Body In Cover-Up Attempt
New Delhi:

A woman and her lover murdered her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and then left a snake near his body to have the reptile's bites cover-up their crime.

The incident occurred when Amit, who worked as a labourer, returned home on Saturday, ate dinner and slept off. Ravita, who was married to 25-year-old Amit, strangled her husband Amardeep in his sleep.

They then left a snake in the bed and spread the news of him dying from snake bite. Villagers gathered and the snake was caught.

The conspiracy was exposed when the post-mortem report concluded strangulation to be the cause of Amit's death.

The police then arrested Ravita and Amardeep.

The incident comes a month after the gruesome murder of Saurabh Shukla by his wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover. After killing him, the Meerut woman and her paramour chopped his body into pieces and sealed them in a drum with cement.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Uttar Pradesh, Meerut, Meerut Murder
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now