Meerut Woman, Lover Murder Her Husband, Get Snake To Bite Body In Cover-Up Attempt

A woman and her lover murdered her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and then left a snake near his body to have the reptile's bites cover-up their crime.

The incident occurred when Amit, who worked as a labourer, returned home on Saturday, ate dinner and slept off. Ravita, who was married to 25-year-old Amit, strangled her husband Amardeep in his sleep.

They then left a snake in the bed and spread the news of him dying from snake bite. Villagers gathered and the snake was caught.

The conspiracy was exposed when the post-mortem report concluded strangulation to be the cause of Amit's death.

The police then arrested Ravita and Amardeep.

The incident comes a month after the gruesome murder of Saurabh Shukla by his wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover. After killing him, the Meerut woman and her paramour chopped his body into pieces and sealed them in a drum with cement.