"Stood By Us": Chirag Paswan On PM Modi's Support During Father's Hospital Stay

Union Minister Chirag Paswan shared a heartfelt account of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported him during one of the most challenging periods of his life, when his father late Ram Vilas Paswan was hospitalised.

Describing it as one of the most profound moments of his life, Chirag Paswan wrote on X, "Those days were filled with uncertainty and helplessness-and in those very days, the honorable Sh. PM Modi ji stood by us, not only as the Prime Minister of the country but as a member of our family."

He recalled how PM Modi called him every day to enquire about his father's health. "How is Papa doing now? What are the doctors saying?" he quoted the Prime Minister asking. "This was no formality; it was the true care of an elder who wanted to know every small and big detail and reassured me that I was not alone in this struggle."

Chirag Paswan added that PM Modi's concern extended beyond his father's condition. "He wanted to know how the family was coping, how I was holding up, and whether we were receiving complete medical support," he said.

During that period, a young Chirag Paswan admitted feeling unwell and uncertain about the future, but hearing PM Modi's voice every day brought him comfort and strength. "Hearing PM Modi's voice every day gave him comfort and strength," he said.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and prominent Dalit politician from Bihar, served as a Union Minister under six Prime Ministers, including PM Modi. Under PM Modi, he was Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and became a key ally of the NDA, playing a crucial role in its 2014 and 2019 election successes in Bihar.

The veteran politician died on October 8, 2020, at the age of 74. He died at a hospital in New Delhi, days after undergoing heart surgery on October 4.

Reflecting on the Prime Minister's gesture, Chirag Paswan said, "PM Modi is the leader of the nation, surrounded by countless responsibilities - yet he took out time every day to support us. His concern was not political; it was entirely personal."

Recalling the support, he said, "For an entire month, the PM stood by my family every day, almost like a respected elder from our own family. In that delicate time, he gave me the strength to stand firmly for my father and my family."

He stated that the challenging time made him realise the true essence of PM Modi. "Even though he handles the responsibilities of an entire nation, he still takes care of people personally during their difficult moments," Chirag Paswan said.

The reflections come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17. To mark the occasion, the BJP has launched a 15-day nationwide campaign featuring various public welfare activities across the country.