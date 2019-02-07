'Step-Motherly Treatment' By BJP, Says Shiv Sena In Lok Sabha

Shiv Sena was participating in a debate on motion of thanks to President's address in Lok Sabha. (File)

NDA ally Shiv Sena today said it is being given "step-motherly" treatment by senior partner BJP which has led to questions about its continuance in the alliance.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul chose to vent out his party's grievances against the BJP and said that while the NDA government at the Centre has done several commendable works, some mistakes have also been committed.

"It is time for introspection," he said.

He said Shiv Sena was a happier alliance partner when Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and Bal Thackeray were at the helm of affairs.

He questioned claims of the government that note ban has benefited the economy.

Mr Adsul, whose party is an ally of the BJP in Maharashtra, said farmers, small traders and labourers are the worst hit as they are deprived of much needed cash to meet their day-to-day requirements.

"The prime minister talks about 'sabka sath, sabka vikas'. We were with NDA, we are in NDA at least today... can't say about tomorrow," Mr Adsul said.