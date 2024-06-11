Step-By-Step Guide On How To Update Photo On Aadhaar Card

How to update Aadhaar cards photo: Here's a step-by-step guide

Aadhaar card, the 12-digit identification number that is unique to every enrolled resident in India, can be updated online for free until June 14, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website. Uploading Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) papers is required to update Aadhaar documents online, which usually costs Rs. 50 at physical Aadhaar locations. This method allows users to revalidate their demographic information, particularly if their Aadhaar card was issued more than ten years ago. However, updating biometric details, including iris, fingerprints and photographs, requires a fee of Rs 100 and a visit to the nearest Aadhaar centre.

Most people are not happy with the photograph on their Aadhaar card. This can be because their pictures were taken a long time ago. Here are a few simple steps by which people can change their pictures.

Go to the official website of UIDAI and download the Aadhaar enrollment form

Take a printout and fill out all the necessary details

Go to your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra and submit the Aadhaar enrolment form to an Aadhaar executive

Provide your biometric information

The executive will then click your picture at the centre itself

You will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 100 to the centre for updating your details

You will receive an acknowledgement slip that includes the URN which can be used to track the status of the card

After a few days, when your updated Aadhaar card is ready, you can download it from the UIDAI website under 'My Aadhaar'

Click on 'Download Aadhaar', enter the required details and download the updated e-Aadhaar card in a PDF

Finally, take a printout of the Aadhaar card

Notably, no documents are required to change the photo on the Aadhaar card. You do not submit any photographs at the enrollment centre. Typically, it takes up to 30 days for information to be updated on the Aadhaar card. However, it might sometimes take up to 90 days.