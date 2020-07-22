'Stay Updated On Policy Issues': PM Modi's Advice To New BJP Rajya Sabha MPs

PM Modi met with the newly-elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the 18 newly-elected Rajya Sabha members from the BJP, offering them advice and encouragement ahead of their term in parliament.

The Prime Minister urged the new MPs to keep themselves updated on policy issues and decisions and reminded them to stay connected to their people by embracing technology, including social media.

"Had an excellent interaction with the newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs. It was wonderful to hear their views and passion towards public service. This is a group of MPs who are diverse and will certainly make effective contributions to parliamentary proceedings," PM Modi tweeted

"Urged MPs to keep themselves updated with latest policy issues. Also emphasised on being effective on the floor of the House as well as in the field, among people. Reiterated the need for constant people connect and embracing latest technology as well as social media," the Prime Minister also tweeted.

Urged MPs to keep themselves updated with latest policy issues. Also emphasised on being effective on the floor of the House as well as in the field, among people.



Reiterated the need for constant people connect and embracing latest technology as well as social media. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

The Prime Minister also asked each MP to work on generating funds and other resources for their respective states, pointing out that while Lok Sabha MPs represented constituencies, they represented entire states.

During the hour long meeting each MP introduced himself/herself in detail. The Prime Minister asked some questions of each person; the individual discussions were mostly about the coronavirus outbreak and flood situation in Bihar, Assam and other states.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, the party's General Secretary, BL Santosh and Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS for Parliamentary Affairs were present.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the MP from Haryana who was one of those at the meeting, said the Prime Minister asked them to ensure they attended parliament regularly and dedicated themselves to the development of the state they represented.

17 BJP Rajya Sabha MPs took their oaths today; one MP had taken the oath earlier. Overall, 45 MPs were administered oaths on the day, including 36 first-timers.

All oaths were administered while maintaining social distancing. Those who could not take oath today will do so during the ensuing Monsoon Session.