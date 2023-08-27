State-Run Schools In Rajasthan To Teach Students About 'Good Touch, Bad Touch'

Training sessions of the campaign will be organised in all government schools (Representational)

Rajasthan's school education department on Saturday launched a 'Safe School, Safe Rajasthan' campaign to create awareness about 'unsafe touch' among students of government schools, an official said.

Over 57 lakh students of more than 65,000 government schools were given training on 'Good Touch-Bad Touch', the official said.

In a statement, the department's Government Secretary Naveen Jain said under the exemplary initiative of the state government, special training sessions were organised in all government schools of all 50 districts on a single day from 8 am till noon on Saturday.

In the first phase of the campaign, over a lakh training sessions were conducted in 65,284 government schools of the state, in which over 57 lakh students were taught about 'Good Touch, Bad Touch'.

He said that repeat training sessions of this campaign will be organised in all the government schools of the state in the coming October and January 2024.

According to a spokesperson, private schools will also be included in this ambitious campaign of the Rajasthan government. A training session was also organised at a private school here on Saturday.

