Here's When UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand Vote: Everything To Know

New Delhi:
Five states will vote in the February-March elections as India witnesses an alarming surge in coronavirus cases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
- Uttar Pradesh votes in seven phases, starting February 10. The second phase will be held on February 14, third phase on February 20, fourth phase on February 23, fifth phase on February 27. The sixth and the seventh phase will be held on March 3 and March 7.
- Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote in a single phase on February 14.
- Polling in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.
- Amid concern over the spike in Covid cases, the Election Commission said "it is not correct to link elections with the rise in coronavirus cases," adding that booster doses will keep the polling staff safe.
- The vaccination rates in the states going for polls is high, the Election Commission has said.