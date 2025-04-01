State Bank of India Internet Banking Services Hit By Technical Issues

State Bank of India (SBI) customers faced disruptions today in internet and mobile banking services for the second time this month due to "technical issues". The glitch affected users across the country, causing failures in mobile banking and fund transfers.

Data from Downdetector showed a surge in reports of SBI mobile banking outages, peaking between 11:00 AM and 11:30 AM IST. The majority of issues reported were related to mobile banking (64%), followed by fund transfers (33%) and ATM problems (3%). Customers took to social media to complain about failed transactions and difficulties accessing their accounts.

NPCI has issued an official statement about some banks facing transaction issues: "Today, due to financial year closing, some of the banks are facing intermittent transaction declines. The UPI system is working fine, and we are working with the concerned banks for necessary redressal."

Today due to financial year closing, some of the banks are facing intermittent transaction declines. UPI system is working fine, and we are working with the concerned banks for necessary redressal. — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) April 1, 2025

This isn't the first time SBI customers have encountered such issues. On March 11th, State Bank of India's customers faced difficulties accessing UPI and mobile banking services for over four hours.

"Technical issues with the SBI UPI application stand resolved and it has been working fine since 5 p.m.," the bank, which services 50 crore customers, said in a statement on that day. The lender regretted the inconvenience caused to the customers. The exact reason for the technical issues was not immediately ascertained.

It can be noted that the sector regulator has been pressing banks to ensure seamless connectivity and invest sufficiently in the backend to make this possible. The RBI has been insisting on curtailing such outages and also minimising the time taken for resolution of such disruptions and taking very stern actions against errant entities if it finds non-compliance.

(With inputs from PTI)