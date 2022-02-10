Start Demolition Its Towers By February 20: Noida Authority To Supertech

The SC had in August last year ordered demolition of the illegal structures within three months.

Resources can be mobilised immediately for demolition of real estate group Supertech's illegal 40-storey twin-towers so that the process to raze them can begin from February 20, the Noida Authority said on Wednesday after a meeting with the project's stakeholders.

The meeting came within 48 hours as directed by the Supreme Court on Monday in an order in which it had asked the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), also called the Noida Authority, to start the demolition process within two weeks.

The twin-towers are located in Supertech's Emerald Court society in Sector 93A of the city and were coming up in violation of building bye-laws. The SC had in August last year ordered demolition of the illegal structures within three months.

NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari presided over the meeting with the departments concerned whose no-objection certificate were required by Edifice Engineering (the agency hired by Supertech for demolition work), according to an official statement.

Representatives of Paschimchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), UP Pollution Control Board, Police Department, Fire Department, district administration, Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization, Traffic Police, Emerald Court society's Resident Welfare Association, ATS Village Apartment Owners' Association, Supertech and Edifice Engineering were present in the meeting, it stated.

"NOC has been granted by all these with certain conditions and suggestions. The NOIDA CEO expects Edifice Engineering to follow these conditions and suggestions in letter and spirit," the Noida Authority stated.

"Edifice Engineering has informed that after site inspection and detailed discussions with the officials of GAIL, it is satisfied the demolition will not have any adverse impact on the pipeline. It was also apprised by the company that permission for purchase, storage and transportation of explosives under the Explosives Act would be obtained by it soon," it added.

"Keeping in view the facts submitted by Edifice Engineering, Supertech and GAIL, it is clear that the process of demolition can be started immediately and no such NOC is pending because of which the mobilisation (of men and machine) cannot be done at the site," the Noida Authority said.

The CEO has instructed officials to ensure compliance of the SC order by mobiliSing men, material and machine at the site so that demolition process can begin by February 20, it added.

The meeting was informed by Edifice Engineering that certain NOCs for storage, transportation and use of explosives were pending but would be obtained from the government department concerned within seven days.

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers under construction within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion with NOIDA officials", holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

It had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project.