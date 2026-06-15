Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Standoff At India-Bangladesh Border, 9 Foreigners Stranded In No-Man's Land

Tension had gripped the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Mankachar after nine individuals were found stranded in the no-man's land.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Standoff At India-Bangladesh Border, 9 Foreigners Stranded In No-Man's Land
Sources suggest that the BGB has been refusing to accept their nationals
  • A standoff continues at the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Mankachar sector
  • Nine Bangladeshi citizens remain stranded in no-man's land between the two countries
  • Border Guard Bangladesh refused to take in their nationals after a flag meeting
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Guwahati:

A standoff continues at the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Mankachar sector, with nine Bangladeshi citizens left stranded in the no-man's land between the two countries.

Sources suggest that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been refusing to accept their nationals.

A flag meeting was held between Border Security Forces (BSF) and BGB to resolve the issue, but sources said no solution came out of the meeting. A fresh round of meetings will be held again today, BSF sources added.

Read: Brief Standoff On India-Bangladesh Border Over 55-Year-Old In No-Man's Land

Tension had gripped the India-Bangladesh border in Mankachar on Sunday after the nine individuals were found stranded in the no-man's land.

In a viral video, one of them is heard admitting that they are Bangladeshi citizens and had come to India for work. "We have the documents to prove we are from Bangladesh. Even if we are killed and dumped in river, we will not go to India," he said.

Several other videos showed them crying as they remain uncertain about their future.

The BSF had recently pushed back several Bangladeshi citizens who tried to cross the India border. Over the past week, Assam Police and BSF have stopped 21 infiltrators.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised the police and the BSF for their role in preventing infiltration.

Read: Detect, Delete, Deport: Inside Bengal's Indo-Bangladesh Border Security Drive

"Safeguarding borders, strengthening security. In an excellent joint effort by @assampolice and @BSF_India, 21 infiltrators were swiftly identified and prevented from entering India. Our multi-pronged approach of safeguarding our border continues," he said in an X post on Sunday.

Sarma has also called for keeping Assam free of illegal infiltration from Bangladesh and securing the borders of neighbouring states sharing international boundaries.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
India-Bangladesh Border, Bangladeshi Infiltration, Bangladesh Infiltrators
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now