'Stand By Distressed Families': Mamata Banerjee As Building Collapses In Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she is "saddened" after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area, adding that the rescue operation is underway.

"Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night for mitigating the disaster," the West Bengal CM posted on X.

Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under- construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 18, 2024

"We shall provide compensation for the next of kin of the deceased and for the injured persons. We stand by the distressed families and rescue operations shall continue," she added.

Earlier, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area, a senior fire official said.

#WATCH | A 5-storey under-construction building collapsed in Metiabruz, South Kolkata. Further details awaited: Abhijit Pandey, Director in Charge, West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services https://t.co/NqXuL0Rdcdpic.twitter.com/A1hpy9lkS0 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said that 13 people have just been rescued as part of the rescue operation.

"A building has collapsed. 13 people have just been rescued as part of the rescue operation. More people are likely to be trapped under the debris," he added.

"A 5-storey building (illegally constructed) has collapsed at Hazari Mollah Bagan; Garden Reach; Metiabruz, KMC Ward No. 134," West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted from his X handle, adding that the particular area falls under the 'citadel' of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

Urging the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Kolkata Police Commissioner to involve the West Bengal State Disaster Management Team in the ongoing rescue and relief operation, Adhikari posted, "I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team that can help in rescuing the victims, be it fire servicemen, police or any other team."

Further updates are awaited.

