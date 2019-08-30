Stamps Earlier Had 'Only Names Of Big Politicians Who Shined On TV': PM Modi

PM Modi said the tradition of issuing postal stamps eulogising "big names" has now been changed (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the tradition of issuing postal stamps eulogising "big names shining on television screens" has now been changed. He said that in new Hindustan people who have dedicated their lives for treating people through Yoga, Unani, Naturopathy, will also be felicitated the same way.

"Postal stamps are not being printed from the time Modi became the Prime Minister. They have been getting issued even before Independence by the postal department. But the tradition was such that it was issued in the names of only those who were big and shined on television screens and were called politicians," said the Prime Minister.

"Who could have imagined the postal stamps in the names of those who have dedicated their whole life to Ayurveda. This is new Hindustan. In one go, 12 postal stamps issued in the name of 12 great personalities and they have been printed in large numbers. The postal department has included the great culture of Yoga and Ayurveda in it and it will help in spreading this traditional knowledge," he said.

"Among these stamps, one is of Dinshaw Mehta who was the personal physician of Mahatma Gandhi and was dedicated to naturopathy. It had a great impact on the life of Mahatma Gandhi who said that Naturopathy is a way of life and not a system of medicine," said PM Modi.

