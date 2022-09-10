Stacks Of Cash Found At Kolkata Gaming Firm Raided Over Money Laundering

The case stems from a first information report, or FIR, of the Kolkata Police filed against the company

Raids at six premises linked to an anti-money laundering investigation in Kolkata have led to the recovery of at least Rs 17 crore in cash by the Enforcement Directorate.

Visuals of the raids show a huge heap of stacks of currency notes mostly in the Rs 500 denomination.

The probe agency said the raids are connected to a mobile gaming application, which has been cheating people.

The probe officials have brought in cash-counting machines. Counting is still going on, they said.

The gaming app called "E-Nuggets" is promoted by a person named Aamir Khan, the probe agency said in a statement.

The case stems from a first information report, or FIR, of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other "Chinese controlled" apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates and trapping people in a debt trap.