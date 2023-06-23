'Stability Of Indo-Pacific A Shared Concern,' PM Modi Tells US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated that the Indo-Pacific region is a "shard concern" and shared a vision that the region be "free from domination" -- a comment that was seen by many as a reference to China. Without naming China, he said, "Dark clouds of coercion and confrontation are casting their shadow in the Indo-pacific. The stability of the region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership".

"We share a vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, connected by secure seas, defined by international law, free from domination and anchored in ASEAN centrality... A region where all nations small and large, are free and fearless and in theri choices, where progress is not suffocated by an impossible burden of debt, where connectivity is not leveraged for strategic purposes..." he added in his address to the joint session of the US Congress.

While the US invite for a state visit for PM Modi has served as a cementing of the bond between the two nations, many feel that one of its key drivers is the rise of China and its growing clout in the Indo-Pacific region. India is seen by a section as a possible counterweight to China, both in terms of economy and geo-politics.

White House, however, has brushed off speculation, saying that PM Modi's visit was not about Russia or China.

"This state visit is also not about Russia. And what we're trying to do with our bilateral relationship with India is improve the bilateral relationship for its own sake and on its own foundation, because it's that important to us," John Kirby, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, had said.

Today, the Indo-Pacific region had featured prominently in the bilateral discussions between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden.

"Our cooperation will serve the global good as we work through a range of multilateral and regional groupings -- particularly the Quad -- to contribute toward a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific," President Biden had said at the joint briefing after the talks.

In this context, the two leaders had mentioned the initiatives being taken I the zone, including the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness, through which the Quad partners are providing maritime domain data across the Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific region.

"The two leaders welcomed the progress made at the Hiroshima Summit last month among the four maritime democracies to further advance a positive and constructive agenda for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," read a statement issued after the bilateral.