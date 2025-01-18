'He Stabbed Saif Ali Khan Repeatedly, Our Priority...': Kareena Kapoor Recalls Attack

Kareena Kapoor Khan recalled the attack on actor and husband Saif Ali Khan at their Bandra residence during the early hours of Thursday, saying that she saw the intruder stab Mr Khan repeatedly. Ms Kapoor was recording her statement with the Bandra Police.

"The attacker was aggressive. I saw him attack Saif repeatedly...Our priority was to take Saif to the hospital," she told the police.

The actor further mentioned that the attacker ran from the spot and did not take any valuables with him.

According to her, Mr Khan was trying to protect their children Taimur and Jehangir (also known as Jeh). When the attacker could not reach Jeh, he attacked Mr Khan multiple times, she said.

Hours after the incident, terrified Ms Kapoor went to her sister Karisma's house and Mr Khan underwent surgery.

"After the attack, I was terrified, so Karisma took me to her house," she said.

Mr Khan sustained serious injuries after he was stabbed six times by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area on Thursday. The incident took place when the accused allegedly entered Mr Khan's house on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building for a burglary. Left bleeding after the attack, Mr Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery as his spinal fluid leaked out after shards of the attacker's knife lodged into his spine.

Doctors at the Lilavati Hospital - where Mr Khan is undergoing treatment - said that Mr Khan is recovering well post-surgery. He is likely to be discharged in a couple of days, sources said.

What initial investigation revealed

According to preliminary investigation, the attacker's breaking in at Mr Khan's house lasted for nearly 30 minutes. Police sources said that the intruder had scaled the wall of an adjacent compound to enter the premises. He was familiar with the layout of the building and took the stairs on the rear side of the building to reach the floor where the actor lives and entered the house through the fire escape, they added.

A nurse caring for Jeh Eliyama Philips was the first one to encounter the intruder who stabbed Mr Khan. According to her, he demanded Rs 1 crore before Mr Khan intervened.

Two CCTV footage have emerged so far showing the man who stabbed Mr Khan.

In one of the videos, the accused - who had his face covered and was carrying a bag - can be seen climbing the stairs before entering the actor's house. In another footage from the building's sixth floor, the intruder was seen taking the stairs while fleeing after the incident. He was not seen thereafter.

Over 30 statements recorded, no arrests yet

The Mumbai police have recorded statements of over 30 people in connection with the attack, including a carpenter who worked at Mr Khan's place two days before the incident. One person was also detained on Friday, but released hours later as he had nothing to do with the attack, police said.

No arrest has been made so far in the case.

The cops have formed 20 teams, along with 10 teams from the Crime Branch, to investigate the case. CCTV footage from the Bandra area has also been seized.