New Visual Emerges Of Saif Ali Khan's Attacker, 30 Police Teams After Him

A new image of the man who stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan during a burglary attempt at his home has surfaced as a manhunt to arrest him entered the third day. It is not clear if the image showing the intruder in a yellow shirt was taken before or after the incident.

This is the fourth visual that has emerged since the attack on Mr Khan inside 'Satguru Sharan', a 12-story building in Bandra where the actor lives with his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons, Taimur and Jeh. The intruder was seen twice inside - taking the stairs to reach Mr Khan's floor and fleeing.

Later in the day, he was spotted at Bandra railway station wearing new clothes - a blue shirt, according to sources.

Mr Khan suffered six injuries, including one near his spine, as he tried to fight off the intruder early Thursday morning. The bleeding actor was rushed to a hospital where surgery saved his life. In an update yesterday, doctors said the actor was recovering well and has been able to walk.

A nurse caring for Mr Khan's younger son Jeh, who had first spotted the accused in the house and confronted him, has described him as a dark-complexioned man with slim build. He was likely to be in his late thirties and was about 5 feet 5 inches tall, according to Eliyama Philips.

The cops suspect the attacker had scaled the wall of an adjacent compound and taken the fire shaft to reach the floor where the actor lives, sources said. It is believed he fled the same way.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said yesterday the cops had gathered several clues and will zero in on the suspect soon.

A man with facial similarities to the accused was detained yesterday, leading many to believe that the attacker had been caught. But the cops later said he had nothing to do with the Saif Ali Khan case.

Mumbai Police has increased the number of teams looking for the accused to 30. The cops are questioning those roaming around in the area at night as well as those in police records. At least 15 people were brought to the police station for questioning yesterday.

The attack has taken a political turn with opposition parties questioning the law-and-order situation in the city. To this, the Chief Minister had replied that it would not be correct to say that Mumbai is unsafe.