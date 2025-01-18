54 Hours On, Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Still On Run, Was Last Seen At Bandra Station

The manhunt to arrest the intruder who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra residence on Thursday is still ongoing, with the Mumbai Police recording statements of over 30 people. One person has been detained for questioning.

Here are the latest updates on attack on Saif Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan sustained serious injuries after he was stabbed six times by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of Thursday. The incident took place when the accused allegedly entered Mr Khan's house on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building for a burglary. Left bleeding after the attack, Mr Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery and is recovering well. The Mumbai Police had detained one person on Friday morning but released him hours later saying that he was not related to the Saif Ali Khan attack case. However, the man was taken into custody again at night for questioning. The cops have formed 20 teams, along with 10 teams from the Crime Branch, to investigate the case. CCTV footage from the Bandra area has been seized, and at least two more suspects are reportedly being questioned. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement with Bandra Police, regarding the attack on her husband and actor, Mr Khan. The statement was recorded on Friday evening at her residence in the presence of police officers. The police have recorded over 30 statements in connection with the attack, including a carpenter who worked at Saif's place two days before the incident. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the police have several clues and will arrest the accused soon. "Police investigation is going on....they have got many clues and I feel the police will soon zero in," he said. Officials said the attacker's breaking in at Mr Khan's house lasted for nearly 30 minutes. According to police sources, the intruder had scaled the wall of an adjacent compound to enter the premises. Officials said the intruder was familiar with the layout of the building and took the stairs on the rear side of the building to reach the floor where the actor lives. He then entered Mr Khan's home through the fire escape. According to the police, the accused had demanded Rs 1 crore after barging inside Mr Khan's flat. A nurse caring for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jehangir (Jeh), Eliyama Philips - who first encountered the intruder that stabbed Mr Khan - described the accused as a 35 to 40 years old man with a dark complexion. According to Ms Philps, the attacker has a slim build and is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall. Two CCTV footage have emerged so far showing the man who stabbed Mr Khan. In one of the videos, the accused - who had his face covered and was carrying a bag - can be seen climbing the stairs before entering the actor's house. In another footage from the building's sixth floor, the intruder was seen taking the stairs while fleeing after the incident. He was not seen thereafter. While a political squabble erupted over the incident in Maharashtra, state minister Yogesh Kadam said that there was no underworld gang behind the attack. "A suspect who has been detained in connection with the attack is not part of any gang. No gang has carried out this attack. The theft was the only motive behind the attack on the actor," he said.

