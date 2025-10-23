14-Year-Old Girl Assaulted In Kolkata Government Hospital Toilet, 1 Arrested

A teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a former staffer of the government-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, police said Thursday.

The accused, Amit Mallick, a former ward boy, was arrested from Dhapa on Wednesday night and charged under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to police.

"On receiving verbal information about the incident, Bhowanipore police contacted the victim and recorded her statement," a police official told NDTV.

The Bhawanipore police station lodged an FIR under the POCSO Act based on the signed statement of the 14-year-old victim, police said in a statement.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's family, the girl was assaulted after the accused asked her to accompany him to a nearby spot, a toilet, while her parents were busy at the Outpatient Department (OPD) ticket counter.

The incident comes close on the heels of an attack on a woman doctor at a hospital in Uluberia in Howrah district, where family members of a patient allegedly assaulted and threatened her with sexual violence.

Three people were arrested in that case.

Last year, the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital triggered massive protests across West Bengal and the country.