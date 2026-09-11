Delhi Influencer Alleges Rape, Extortion By Security Personnel's Associate

A Delhi-based influencer, with a two-year-old child, has alleged that an associate of a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) assistant sub-inspector raped her after luring her to Bihar's Muzaffarpur and later used the video of the incident to extort money.

The woman has submitted a complaint to SSB authorities and district police against ASI Vikas Kumar posted at SKMCH sector headquarters in Muzaffarpur and his associate, Rajiv Rai. She alleged that he contacted them through social media, promising to make her reels go viral and boost her follower count.

She arrived in Muzaffarpur at the invitation of Vikas Kumar on September 7 last year with her two-year-old child and was accommodated at a hotel on Station Road. There, the ASI's associate, Rajiv Rai, raped her and recorded an obscene video.

The woman claims she was then forced to engage in sexual relations with ASI Vikas Kumar, but when she resisted, she was threatened with the murder of her two-year-old child, leaving her helpless and coerced.

Upon return to Delhi, she alleged the accused began blackmailing her, threatening to circulate the obscene video, and extorted Rs 20,000.

In distress, she informed her husband.

An online complaint was filed with the SSB headquarters, and she was summoned to the SSB headquarters in Muzaffarpur to provide her statement.

The woman alleges that she was threatened by the accused to change her statement and withdraw the case.

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that the matter has come to his notice and an investigation is underway.

She has submitted a formal complaint to the Nagar Police Station regarding the entire matter.

Separately, a woman from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh reported receiving various threats from the accused via social media, including the use of abusive language and obscene comments on her videos.

She has leveled serious allegations against SSB ASI Vikas Kumar and his associate, Rajiv Rai, and has lodged a complaint regarding the matter at the Ahiyapur Police Station.

(With inputs from Mani Bhushan Sharma)