Srinagar Police Register Case After Video Of 'Soldiers Beating Civilian'

The Chinar Corps unit of the Army is checking the veracity of a video clip that has gone viral on social media platforms, purportedly showing soldiers beating up civilians in the Nowgam area here, even as the Srinagar Police has registered a case in connection with the "incident".

"A video has gone viral on social media showing altercation between IA and civilians. #ChinarCorps is checking the veracity of the video. Prima facie it appears to be an old video, deliberately posted to tarnish the image of Armed Forces," an Army official said in a tweet.

However, there was no mention of the video on the official Twitter handle of Chinar Corps.

The video purportedly shows two soldiers pulling out the driver of a load carrier even as another civilian tries to come to the rescue of the latter.

However, a third soldier rushes in and hits the unidentified civilian on the head with a stick.

Meanwhile, police said the incident took place on Monday and a case has been registered in this regard.

"On Monday afternoon, an incident came to notice wherein some Army personnel in uniform reportedly beat up a civilian, while other personnel present also got involved in a minor fight at the Nowgam chowk.

"On receipt of this information, cognisance of incident was taken and a case under FIR number 116/2022 under sections 323, 341 of the IPC was registered at the Nowgam police station. Investigation has been taken up," the Srinagar Police said in a statement.

Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) spells out the punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, whereas section 341 talks about the punishment for wrongful restraint.

