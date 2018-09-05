Now, Uber-Like App For Booking Shikara Rides In Srinagar's Dal Lake

The Shikara owners will have the choice to accept or reject the offer made on the app.

A group of eight college students has developed a 'Shikara App' for booking boat rides in Srinagar's Dal Lake at the touch of a button.

The students of Aryans Group of Colleges in Chandigarh - Riyaz Rasool, Irfan Ahmad Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Aquib, Shakir Ahmad, Asif Ahmad, Mehbooba Bano, Bilal, Mehzabeen, and Sabreena - developed the app to help the tourists and the Shikara owners operating in the popular tourist spot.

Details of all the shikara owners from gate number 1 to 20 have been punched in this application. Using the app, tourists can choose the gate and owner of the Shikara in advance.

The Shikara owners will have the choice to accept or reject the offer made on the app.

"We have all used Uber and Ola applications for cab bookings. The idea to develop this app is inspired from that," said Sabreena, one of the app developers.

Appreciating the initiative, the tourists said that the app would help them book Shikaras with ease and there would be no monopoly over the rates of Shikara rides.