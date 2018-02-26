Sridevi's Funeral Likely Today; Grieving Bollywood Gathers At Her Home

Veteran actor Sridevi's funeral is expected in Mumbai in a few hours, after her body is flown back on a private jet from Dubai. Indian officials say her body will be handed over to her family in the afternoon.
- Sridevi's funeral is expected to take place in Mumbai today
- Sridevi had gone to Dubai along with husband to attend a family wedding
- Boney Kapoor found her motionless in the bathtub of her room, say reports
Sridevi, 54, died suddenly on Saturday night of a cardiac arrest, leaving Bollywood in deep shock and millions of fans stunned. She reportedly collapsed in her hotel room in Dubai, where she had gone along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi for a family wedding.
The Khaleej Times quoted family sources to report that Boney Kapoor, waiting to take Sridevi out to dinner, found her motionless in the bathtub of her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Boney Kapoor, a filmmaker, had returned to Mumbai with their daughter but had flown back to Dubai reportedly to surprise his wife.
A medical team failed to revive her and she was declared dead before she could be taken to hospital. The family has said Sridevi did not have any history of heart ailments. "We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor told Khaleej Times, according to news agency IANS.
The family waited all of Sunday but Sridevi's body was not handed over to them as the authorities carried out an autopsy. In a statement last evening, the family said the actor's body will arrive in Mumbai today.
According to reports, industrialist Anil Ambani has offered to fly Sridevi's body back in a private jet.
This morning, the Bollywood fraternity was seen at Sridevi's home and that of Anil Kapoor, her brother-in-law and co-star of many films.
Since the news of her death, Sridevi's last videos at the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah have been widely shared and snapshots of her life and films have been all over the media.
The gorgeous actor, often described as India's one and only female superstar and the queen of the 1990s, was best known for her roles in "Sadma", "Lamhe" "Mr India", "Chandni" and "Himmatwala". A versatile actor known for her impeccable comic timing, she reigned over not just Bollywood, but also the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industry.
Sridevi died just a month before her older daughter Jhanvi's debut in films.