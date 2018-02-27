Dubai Officials Transfer Sridevi Death Case To 'Public Prosecution': Updates

New Delhi: Three days after the death of superstar Sridevi in Dubai, the family is yet to receive her body to carry out her last rites in Mumbai. The Indian envoy in UAE said they are waiting for "clearance". Sridevi's husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor was called in for investigation on Tuesday and his statement was recorded, according to news agency Press Trust of India. Dubai authorities have transferred to the "Dubai Public Prosecution". Sridevi's postmortem report, that was released on Monday, said she died of "accidental drowning". Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor had earlier said that the veteran actor died of a cardiac arrest. Sridevi's sudden death left her legions of fans and the film industry in shock.
Here are the updates on the investigation into Sridevi's death:
Dubai Police called in Boney Kapoor on Monday to Bur Dubai police station for investigation. Police took his statement after which he was allowed to go back to his hotel room, sources were quoted as saying by the Gulf News: PTI
Police outside Anil Kapoor's home in Mumbai as the family awaits Sridevi's body for the last rites.
Indian envoy to UAE Navdeep Suri said they were waiting for the "clearance" from Dubai authorities for the body to be flown back to Mumbai. The body was likely to be embalmed today, a media report said.
India's Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Suri, had tweeted this:
The media interest in untimely demise of #Sridevi is understandable. But the frenzy of speculation does not help. Imp to note that:
1. We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job.
2. We are in regular contact with the family of #Sridevi and other well- wishers. We share their pain.
3. Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes
4. We leave it to the experts to determine cause of demise
Let's be responsible
