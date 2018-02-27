Dubai Officials Transfer Sridevi Death Case To 'Public Prosecution': Updates

India's Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Suri, had tweeted this:





The media interest in untimely demise of #Sridevi is understandable. But the frenzy of speculation does not help. Imp to note that:

1. We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job.

2. We are in regular contact with the family of #Sridevi and other well- wishers. We share their pain.

3. Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes

4. We leave it to the experts to determine cause of demise

Let's be responsible



