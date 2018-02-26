Sridevi Accidentally Drowned, Case Goes To Prosecution: 10 Points

Sridevi died of "accidental drowning", a medical report sourced by local media said.

Mumbai: Megastar Sridevi, who died in Dubai on Saturday, had accidentally drowned in the bathtub of the hotel where she was staying, the police said today after an autopsy. The case will be transferred to the "Dubai Public Prosecution" which will carry out regular legal procedures, the Dubai government's media office said. It is not yet known when her body will be released. Indian envoy in UAE Navdeep Suri has said they are waiting for another "clearance". The sudden death of the 54-year-old, initially thought to be cardiac arrest, had come as a shock to the film fraternity and fans.