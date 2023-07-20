Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrives In Delhi For 2-day Visit

President Wickremesinghe is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe today arrived in Delhi on a two-day official visit to India. Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan welcomed President Wickremesinghe at the airport.

Artists performed Garba at the airport to welcome Sri Lankan President. Mr Wickremesinghe is on an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi noted that President Wickremesinghe's visit will further boost the multi-prolonged partnership between India and Sri Lanka. It is Mr Wickremesinghe's first visit to India since assuming the office.

Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Warm welcome to President @RW_UNP of Sri Lanka on his maiden visit to India since assumption of the Office of President. Received by @MOS_MEA at the airport. The visit will further boost the multi-pronged - partnership."

During his visit, President Wickremesinghe will meet his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and discuss various issues of mutual interest with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian dignitaries, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.

In the press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted, "Sri Lanka is an important partner in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors."

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs officials spokesperson Arindam Bagchi today said Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's India visit is a major one as the country has important, multifaceted relations with the island nation.

"This is a very important visit, it is a neighbouring country with whom we have very important relationship, we have multifaceted relations," Arindam Bagchi said during MEA weekly briefing on today.

