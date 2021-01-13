Sri Lanka Court Orders Release Of 26 Indian Fishermen Arrested Last Month

The fishermen were arrested for allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan waters (Representational)

A Sri Lankan court has freed 26 Indian fishermen arrested by the Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in its waters, officials said on Wednesday.

However, the court ordered for the "nationalisation" of the four mechanised boats and other equipment siezed during the arrest of the fishermen, the officials said.

22 fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and four from Puthukottai, arrested last month, were ordered to be released by the court.

The court also cautioned the fishermen against entering the country's waters (illegally) in the future and warned of two years' imprisonment, if caught.

Local fishermen associations opposed the detention of the boats and equipment, saying they were the sole means of livelihood for the persons concerned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)