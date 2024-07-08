Sri Lanka Appoints Rakesh Ramanlal Shah As Honorary Consul In Gujarat

The High Commissioner highlighted the importance of elevating Sri Lanka's engagements with Gujarat.

Rakesh Ramanlal Shah, Chairman & Managing Director for GSEC Limited, has been appointed by the Sri Lanka government as the Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad, with consular jurisdiction covering Gujarat.

Mr Shah received his Commission of Appointment on Monday from High Commissioner Kshenuka Senewiratne, a statement by the High Commission said.

"The creation of this post is with the objective of strengthening Sri Lanka's relations with that State, in view of the trade, investment and tourism potential. Gujarat has earned its reputation as one of the key States for leading industries in India, especially port development & infrastructure, renewable energy, ICT, chemical & petrochemical, agro & food, start-ups, pharmaceuticals and textiles," it added.

Congratulating the new Honorary Consul on his appointment, High Commissioner Senewiratne highlighted the importance of elevating Sri Lanka's engagements with Gujarat in all related sectors. Considering his business credentials, she noted that he is best placed to assist the High Commission in pursuing this objective to fruition.

Mr Shah pledged his support in working towards this end by formulating an action-oriented roadmap to chart out the trajectory for this purpose.

They discussed possible immediate areas of cooperation, especially connectivity-focused, to enhance tourism. The Indo-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Industry was identified as a framework to facilitate the economic linkages with Gujarat.

