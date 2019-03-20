Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle Celebrates First Day Of Spring

Spring Equinox Google Doodle celebrates, spring, last supermoon of 2019.

The first day of spring is here. Spring equinox today will experience an equal amount of daylight in the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

The spring equinox occurs when the sun is directly in line with the equator. While in the North, it marks the beginning of spring, with daylight hours continuing to lengthen until the summer solstice in June. In the south of the equator, it is the beginning of autumn. Spring Equinox occurs twice every year, around March 20 and September 23. Google is celebrating Spring Equinox with a Google Doodle.

Google Doodle on Spring Equinox shows picture of a flower blooming on the earth's surface with sunlight falling on it. The first day of spring - Spring Equinox - coincides with Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi in India. Tomorrow will be Holi, the festival of colours, that marks the beginning of spring in India.

Timings of Spring Equinox:

The Vernal Equinox occurs at 5:58 PM Eastern Time on March 20. The moon becomes full only a few hours later at 9:43 PM Eastern Time.

Last Supermoon of 2019:

Supermoon on March 20 will be full and will be the third and final supermoon of the year with the next supermoon not set to rise until February 9, 2020. Supermoons appear slightly bigger and brighter than normal full moons.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.