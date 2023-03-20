Spike In Daily Covid Cases Sets Off Alarm Bells, Centre's Big Meet Today

Yesterday, 1,070 fresh coronavirus cases were registered across the country.

As India continues to witness a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the top medical body tasked with making containment strategies for coronavirus will meet today to discuss the emerging situation.

The country saw a single-day rise of 918 fresh coronavirus cases and four deaths, while active cases rose to 6,350, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

Yesterday, 1,070 fresh coronavirus cases were registered across the country, the highest in four months. The last time India registered over 1,000 Covid cases was on November 6, 2022. The daily average cases have jumped

In view of the rising cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday issued revised guidelines.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," the revised guidelines said.

The highest number of active cases have been reported from Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Centre has advised the three states along with Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to follow a five-fold strategy of test, track, treat and vaccinations as these states witness a rise in Covid-19 cases.