Spick And Span Indore Is India's Cleanest City For 7th Consecutive Year

Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023: Indore bagged the cleanest city title for the 7th time in a row.

Indore and Surat were adjudged the 'cleanest cities' in the country while Navi Mumbai retained the third position in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced today.

In the 'best-performing states' category in 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023', Maharashtra bagged the top spot, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event held here. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others attended the event.

Indore bagged the cleanest city title for the seventh time in a row.

According to the survey results, Maharashtra's Sasvad got the cleanest city award among all cities with less than 1 lakh population.

Chhattisgarh's Patan and Lonavala in Maharashtra got the second and third positions in this category, respectively.

Varanasi is the best and cleanest Ganga town, followed by Prayagraj.

Mhow Cantonment Board in Madhya Pradesh has got the top rank in the category of cleanest cantonment boards.

According to the data, 4,447 urban local bodies participated in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 and 12 core citizen responses were received. The government claims it to be the world's largest cleanliness survey.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)