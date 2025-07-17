Indore Declared India's Cleanest City For Eighth Time In A Row

Indore bagged the cleanest city of India title for the eighth time in a row, while Surat was ranked second in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced today.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards at a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

According to the government, the primary goal of the 'Swachh Survekshan' mission is to encourage large-scale citizen participation and create awareness among all sections of society about the importance of working together towards making towns and cities better places to live in.

Entering its ninth year, Swachh Survekshan covered over 4,500 cities, using a framework of 10 parameters and 54 indicators to evaluate sanitation, waste management and service delivery.

According to the Centre, the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 adopted a "smart, structured approach to assess urban cleanliness" and service delivery, using "10 well-defined parameters with 54 indicators."