SpiceJet To Explore Sea-Plane Manufacturing In Bengal

Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2018 here today, SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh said there was a potential for making West Bengal a hub for sea-planes which can fly to Gangasagar, Sunderbans and other parts of the state.

All India | | Updated: January 16, 2018 14:59 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SpiceJet To Explore Sea-Plane Manufacturing In Bengal

SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh said there was a potential for making West Bengal a hub for sea-planes

Kolkata:  Private low-cost carrier SpiceJet would explore the possibility of manufacturing sea-planes in West Bengal, its chairman Ajay Singh said.

He said the company would also start flights from the greenfield airport at Andal near Durgapur and also starting flights from Kolkata to Chittagong.

Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2018 in Kolkata today, Mr Singh said there was a potential for making West Bengal a hub for sea-planes which can fly to Gangasagar, Sunderbans and other parts of the state.

"We would like to fly these sea-planes in the state to boost tourism as well to explore the possibility of manufacturing them in the state," Ajay Singh said before a gathering of eminent industry captains of the country.

Comments
Close [X]
Presently, 75 SpiceJet flights operate from Kolkata airport and the number would increase once more aircraft arrives.

Mr Singh also said the carrier could also connect the city with several Asean countries. SpiceJet would also operate flights from Andal to Bangalore and Hyderabad, he said.

Trending

Ajay SinghSpiceJet

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupISROYogaLiving HealthyLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald TrumpBigg Boss 11Chief JusticePadmaavatJallikattuPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................