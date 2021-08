SpiceJet said it has agreed to a settlement with Boeing Co's MAX aircraft lessor Avolon (File)

India's SpiceJet Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to a settlement with Boeing Co's MAX aircraft lessor Avolon, paving the way for the 737 MAX jets to return to service.

The airline said it expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September, subject to regulatory approvals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)