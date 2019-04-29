SpiceJet Plane Overshoots Runway At Shirdi Airport, Operations Hit

A SpiceJet aircraft overshot the runway at Shirdi International Airport. (Representational)

A SpiceJet plane overshot the runway at Maharashtra's Shirdi airport on Monday, the airline said.

The incident has affected operations, news agency PTI reported.

Inaugurated in 2017, the airport is located about 14 km from the holy town of Shirdi, famous for a temple of 19th century saint Sai Baba. Thousands of devotees visit the temple every day.

