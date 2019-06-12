SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Tyre Bursts

The SpiceJet Flight, SG 58, made the emergency landing after tyre burst.

A SpiceJet aircraft with 189 people on board made an emergency landing at the Jairpur International Airport this morning after one of its tyres burst. All the passengers were safely evacuated.

The Dubai-Jaipur flight, SG 58, made the emergency landing at around 9 am, news agency ANI reported.

Last year, in a similar incident on February 9, a SpiceJet aircraft with over 200 people on board made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport after one of its tyres burst during take-off. The flight landed safely but a second tyre on the aircraft burst while landing.All 199 passengers were safe.