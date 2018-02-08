SpiceJet Flight Tyres Burst At Chennai Airport, Main Runway Closed Till 6 PM

All 199 passengers on the flight to Delhi were safe, airport officials said. The primary runway of the Chennai International Airport has been closed till 6 pm.
A flight due for take-off right after the SpiceJet one spotted debris on the runway, alerting air traffic control. At the same time, the pilot on board the SpiceJet flight also diagnosed problems with the landing gear and requested an emergency landing, airport officials said.
The flight landed safely but a second pair of tyres on the aircraft exploded while landing.
Chennai's international airport has two runways. Flight operations are underway on the secondary runway but delays are expected.