SpiceJet Flight Tyres Burst At Chennai Airport, Main Runway Closed Till 6 PM The main runway of the Chennai airport was closed after a SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing due to a tyre-burst.

Share EMAIL PRINT The wheels of the SpiceJet aircraft burst during take-off. Chennai: A SpiceJet aircraft with over 200 people on board made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport this afternoon after its tyres exploded during take-off.



All 199 passengers on the flight to Delhi were safe, airport officials said. The primary runway of the Chennai International Airport has been closed till 6 pm.



A flight due for take-off right after the SpiceJet one spotted debris on the runway, alerting air traffic control. At the same time, the pilot on board the SpiceJet flight also diagnosed problems with the landing gear and requested an emergency landing, airport officials said.

A second runway continued operations after the incident at the Chennai airport.



An Ethiopian cargo plane also had to make an emergency landing after reporting low fuel due to the hold-up.



Chennai's international airport has two runways. Flight operations are underway on the secondary runway but delays are expected.



