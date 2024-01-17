SpiceJet Crew Slipped Note To Flier Trapped In Plane Toilet, It Said...

SpiceJet has apologised for the inconvenience to the passenger

It was business as usual for the SpiceJet crew onboard a Mumbai-Bengaluru flight yesterday till they realised that a passenger was trapped inside the toilet. The crew found that the door lock had malfunctioned, and their repeated attempts to rescue the passenger came to nothing.

The trapped passenger, meanwhile, was in a state due to this shock confinement. To calm the passenger down, the crew wrote a note on a piece of paper and slipped it under the toilet door.

"Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in a few minutes. So please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come. Do not panic," said the note, which has now gone viral on social media.

The passenger was eventually rescued after the plane landed in Bengaluru and an engineer managed to unlock the door. By then, he had been confined for more than an hour. The flier, SpiceJet said in a statement, was provided medical attention soon after rescue.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a statement from the airlines said.

"Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support," it added.

SpiceJet has expressed regret and apologised for the inconvenience to the passenger and said it will refund the full airfare.